Dan Orlovsky Goes Overboard In Rant About Patriots Offense Concerns

Dan Orlovsky on Wednesday morning sounded the alarm about the Patriots offense, but did he actually make any good points?

During a “Get Up!” segment, the NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst cited uncertainty on New England’s offensive coaching staff as reason for why he’s “highly” concerned about the future of Mac Jones. Following the departure of Josh McDaniels, the Patriots apparently will enter next season with Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and tight ends coach Nick Caley forming a collaborative approach to the offensive coordinator vacancy. Bill Belichick might be more involved on the offensive side of the ball, as well.

“For me, this is probably the most concerning thing that I have in the whole NFL right now,” Orlovsky said before bringing up a graphic showing the OC histories for Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. “There are a lot of things that are incredibly important to a young quarterback, a second-year quarterback. One of, if not the most, important is to have that same voice in your ear on a consistent basis. That guy that you’re talking football to on a daily basis to help your development. A guy that can sit there and tell you what’s real and what’s not. A guy that can sit there and tell you how they’re seeing the game, what’s going on, the feel of that; the development, the growth — all that stuff.

“You look at some of the young quarterbacks that have really ascended in their second or third years — look at who they’ve had in their ears when it comes to the consistency. Patrick Mahomes: Eric Bieniemy and Mike Kafka. Lamar Jackson: Has Greg Roman but then James Urban, their quarterback coach. Joe Burrow’s got Brian Callahan, their offensive coordinator, and Zac Taylor. Josh Allen has had Ken Dorsey and Brian Daboll.

“Like, these guys have had these offensive-minded guys that’ve been around the NFL in that kind of role, and there’s been a consistency of that. That’s no mistake that those guys took those jumps. And now we have Mac Jones, and think about this: Mac Jones gets Matt Patricia, who is a, I guess, failed defensive mind in the NFL, and he gets Joe Judge who is a failed special teams mind. That is massive, a massive issue to me.”

First of all, fans have every right to be concerned about what the Patriots are doing on offense. In addition to Belichick’s strategy being outright confusing, team owner Robert Kraft seems somewhat wishy-washy on the plan and people around the NFL reportedly are “flabbergasted” by the current makeup of New England’s offensive staff.