Danica Patrick Shares Last Photos From Endless Birthday Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick had a birthday celebration for the ages.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar star shared the last installment of photos from her seemingly endless 40th birthday bash Wednesday evening via Instagram. Judging from these photos, the boat cruise Patrick and her friends enjoyed featured plenty of fun in the sun, partying and human pyramids. Yes, you read that correctly.

“Wrapping up the photo journey from paradise where the view is second to the beauty of these women,” Patrick wrote in the caption. “?? #whatwillwedofor50?! #morehumanpyramids #isthateverclear”

Patrick turned 40 on March 25.

After marking the day with some hiking, yoga and an “eight-course meal,” she and her friends set sail for “paradise” this week, where they have been living it up.

Like all things, Patrick’s birthday boat cruise has come to an end, but something tells us the celebrations might continue on dry land.