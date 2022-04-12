Danica Patrick Shares Photos From Birthday Cruise; Some Look Dangerous

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick is no stranger to danger.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar star shared some photos from the marathon that is her 40th birthday celebration Tuesday morning via Instagram. This leg of the party took place largely on a boat, where Patrick’s friends joined her for revelry and thrills, including swimming with sharks and diving into what looks like a cave.

Check out the latest photos Patrick shared with the caption: “Daytime action shots. Prestige worldwide! ???”

Patrick turned 40 on March 25.

She revealed March 30 via Twitter she spent her big day hiking, doing yoga and enjoying an eight-course meal. She seemed to have kicked things up a notch over the ensuing days and weeks.