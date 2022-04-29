Danny Ainge Ducks Jazz Exit Interviews, ‘Day-To-Day’ Duties Not His Role

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge doesn’t have time to answer questions about the Utah Jazz’s playoff shortcomings, apparently.

Utah was eliminated from the playoffs Thursday night, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games despite Dallas missing Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series. Overall, the elimination for the Jazz can be taken as nothing but a disappointment as they were an early favorite to win it all at the start of the 2021-22 season.

As per usual after a season, executives of the team will speak to the media following their elimination. But, as was reported by The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen, only Jazz general manager Justin Zanik spoke Friday. Larsen added Ainge, the Jazz’s CEO, wouldn’t be speaking due to signing onto the job only if he didn’t have to deal with “day-to-day (expletive).”

“Ainge signed on to be the franchise’s high-level decision-maker on the condition that he didn’t have to deal with the ‘day-to-day (expletive)’ that makes the job exhausting,” Larsen reported.

The former Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations seems to be living the good life now with fewer duties, among them being not having to answer to media, make small decisions, and whatever else may come in “day-to-day (expletive).” Appears to be a pretty good gig for Ainge.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will kick off their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.