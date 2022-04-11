Darwinzon Hernandez Continues To Be Enigma After Unique Start For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move when they sent pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez down to Triple-A Worcester after spending 2021 with the big-league club.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants the young reliever to work on his consistency with a combination of short minor-league starts and side work between outings.

Hernandez is one of the most electric pitchers in the organization but loses control at points.

In his first start of the season in Worcester, he threw 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and zero hits allowed. He also threw just 59% of his pitches for strikes, hit a batter and ended his outing with back-to-back walks. Both walked batters scored.

On Sunday, he returned to the mound, logging three innings with zero hits allowed and six strikeouts. He did not walk or hit any batters. And get this, he threw, 59% of his pitches for strikes.

Hernandez has the ceiling of becoming a back-end reliever but needs to improve his command. He has the ability to not allow a hit but still unravel.

The good news, he’s nearly unhittable and still only 25 years old.