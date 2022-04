NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins leaned on the first line in this one.

Boston defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime as Jake DeBrusk scored two goals, including the game-winner.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was held scoreless. He left the game with an injury and did not return.

For more on Pastrnak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.