David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm Remain Out For Bruins-Capitals

The Boston Bruins will be without both David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm for another game.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy on Saturday revealed both players will be sidelined on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

“We were hoping maybe by the end of the week, but they’re not ready,” Cassidy told reporters following practice Saturday.

Pastrnak will miss his third straight game after suffering an injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second game Lindholm will miss after the recently-acquired defenseman went down against the Detroit Red Wings.

While the Bruins certainly would like to get two of their top players back as soon as possible, Boston on Friday proved it had enough depth to get through. The Bruins bested the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1 in overtime without either player in the lineup.

Bruins-Capitals is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Washington, D.C.