David Pastrnak was honored for his terrific season.

The Boston Bruins have found their way just in time for the playoffs as they took down the Florida Panthers in one of their best wins of the season, winning 4-2.

Prior to the win, Pastrnak was named the first star of the season for the Bruins. The Bruins right winger scored 39 goals and recorded 36 assists in 71 games.

