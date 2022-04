NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Bruins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets last, they secured a road win in overtime thanks to David Pastrnak.

On March 5th, Pastrnak potted the game-winning shootout goal in typical Pasta fashion.

The Bruins face the Blue Jackets again, this time home at TD Garden, on Saturday night.

For more on Pastrnak’s goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.