Why Deebo Samuel’s 49ers Trade Request Could Be Bad News For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco, which might be good news for the Patriots, right?

The Patriots still need a legitimate No. 1 receiver, even after trading for DeVante Parker, and Samuel has been a stud for the 49ers. It’s easy to dream on the damage Samuel would do in New England’s offense given his elite playmaking ability as both a pass-catcher and a runner.

Now, for a dose of reality…

While Bill Belichick absolutely should call 49ers general manager John Lynch to see what it would take to pry Samuel away from the Bay Area, it’s hard to imagine the 26-year-old actually landing in Foxboro. The Patriots simply don’t have the high-end draft capital to offer — at least relative to their potential competition in the Samuel sweepstakes — or the salary cap space to comfortably lock him up to a long-term contract while also addressing their other, glaring roster deficiencies. Therefore, they might be forced to the sideline if/when a bidding war breaks out.

Which is where the situation becomes really dicey for New England.

Think for a second about the possible destinations for Samuel, should the Niners fulfill his request. What’s the most obvious fit?

The New York Jets.