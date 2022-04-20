Deebo Samuel Delivers Statement Amidst Rumors Of Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL news cycle has been churning with Deebo Samuel at the center of attention, but NFL fans might want to slow down a bit.

Wednesday turned into a huge event for the NFL has ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Samuel himself requested a trade from the 49ers. Soon after, fans of every team hoped their franchise would do everything in their power to get the Pro Bowl wide receiver on their team.

Reports have gone out regarding a Samuel trade and why the 49ers wide receiver wants out. Samuel has let the things play out long enough and went public on Twitter about his situation.

“Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers @ToryDandy and deebo Samuel,” Samuel wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Tory Dandy is Samuel’s CAA representative, so Samuel is seemingly going ahead to quell rumors about him and his possible future.

It is unknown where Samuel wants to be traded to, but fans can continue to fire up fantasy trades to get the star receiver on their team.