Denver Hockey Scores Five Third-Period Goals En Route To National Championship

The University of Denver Pioneers tallied five third-period goals to earn a stunning comeback win over the Minnesota State Mavericks and claim the NCAA Division I National Championship on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Denver’s eventual 5-1 victory marked the ninth title in program history, the third of which has been claimed in Boston.

The Pioneers, members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, faced a one-goal deficit entering the third period. Senior forward Ryan Barrow tied the game at 4:46 before sophomore defenseman Mike Benning netted the eventual game-winner at 7:33 of the final frame.

Freshman forward Massimo Rizzo provided some much-needed insurance as he netted a one-timer on the Denver rush before a pair Pioneers finished on empty-netters. Denver scored four goals in a matter of eight shots on Minnesota State’s Hobey Baker-winning goaltender Dryden McKay.

Minnesota State got on the board in the first period, taking a 1-0 advantage on Sam Morton’s power-play goal at 13:59 of the opening frame.