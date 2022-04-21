DeVante Parker Reveals Why He Wanted Trade From Dolphins To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Playing for the Patriots isn’t for everyone. DeVante Parker clearly believes he’s built to excel in New England.

After New England acquired the veteran receiver earlier this month in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, multiple reports indicated Parker preferred to land with the Patriots. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seemingly confirmed those reports Wednesday, telling reporters the team wanted to “do right” by Parker when shopping him.

Parker himself was asked the question Thursday morning.

“Yeah, that was true,” Parker said during a virtual news conference. “And, I would say, because the Patriots have a great organization. And the fans — the fans are just outstanding. And I know from experience coming in here how the fans were.

“It’s just something that I wanted to be a part of.”

On Patriots fans, Parker added: “Honestly, they’re die-hard fans. They’re Patriots fans for their whole lifetime — season tickets and everything. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Parker, now 29, was drafted 14th overall by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent seven productive seasons in South Beach but is looking forward to a fresh start.