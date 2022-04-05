DeVante Parker Officially Joins Patriots With Dolphins Trade Finalized

NESN Logo Sign In

DeVante Parker officially is a New England Patriot.

The trade that sent Parker from Miami to New England was finalized Tuesday, with the Patriots announcing on social media that they had acquired the veteran wide receiver.

The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to the AFC East rival Dolphins for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

As a player without a no-trade clause, Parker could not choose his destination, but he made it “very clear” to Dolphins brass that he wanted to join the Patriots, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old projects as an instant starter in New England and could quickly become the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver if he avoids the injuries that have hounded him throughout his career.

Parker did not attend the informal Patriots throwing session in Tampa, Fla., that featured quarterback Mac Jones, receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor, and running back J.J. Taylor. But based on comments left on Bourne’s Instagram account, the newest Patriot plans to connect with a few of his teammates Tuesday night.

Parker appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins this past season, catching 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns. The best year of his career to date came in 2019, when he posted a 72-1,202-9 receiving line and did not miss a game.