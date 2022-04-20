Did Deebo Samuel Reveal Trade Preference With This ‘Like’ On Twitter?

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Deebo Samuel be angling for a move to America’s Team?

The star receiver went public with a trade request Wednesday, telling ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he wants to leave the San Francisco 49ers. After the news broke, NFL fans and players began lobbying for their teams to make a run at Samuel, with New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown even making a pitch.

Yet only one attempt drew a “like” from Samuel: a tweet about the 26-year-old possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Take a look:

Of all the things tweeted about Deebo Samuel today, the only tweets he's "liked" are Darlington's report, a follow-up from Rapoport and this tweet about how he'd look in a Cowboys uniform. Nothing Patriots-related pic.twitter.com/E0HRkpRv7x — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) April 20, 2022

Of course, this hardly means that Samuel is trying to force his way to Dallas. However, in today’s NFL, there’s no such thing as reading too much into social media activity.

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys were not mentioned in Ian Rapoport’s initial list of teams that could pursue Samuel.