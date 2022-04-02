Did Matthew Judon Drive Patriots’ Reported DeVante Parker Trade? Julian Edelman Wonders

NESN Logo Sign In

Has the New England Patriots’ self-styled recruiter in-chief worked his magic to land DeVante Parker?

That’s what Patriots legend Julian Edelman asks Matthew Judon on Saturday after New England reportedly acquired the receiver from the Miami Dolphins in a trade. Judon regularly has reached out to his fellow pros on social media this offseason, beckoning them to join him in New England, and Edelman wondered aloud whether the Patriots linebacker had something to do with the Parker deal.

“This you? @man_dammn,” Edelman asked via Twitter while quote-tweeting ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s message about the trade.

Judon’s less-than-impressive track record in recruitment this offseason, we might as well conclude Parker to the Patriots wasn’t his doing.

Nevertheless, Parker’s looming arrival will excite Judon, Edelman and other Patriots, as the boost he’ll offer their receiver corps is bound to improve the team.