Did Patriots Reach On Tyquan Thornton? Report Hints Wideout Off Board Soon

When the New England Patriots traded up to select Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft many analysts were a bit skeptical given that the Baylor wideout was not thought to be a second-round selection.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. shared how he had Thornton as a fourth-rounder all while the speedy pass-catcher was not ranked on Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 150 big board.

And while those aspects may have indicated New England may have extended itself a bit, it seems the Patriots were not the only team willing to do so for Thornton.

“And from multiple sources, it sounds like trading up for Thornton was necessary for NE,” Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported Friday night after the selection. “At least one team had him as their top WR on the board today. Notable that two WRs went immediately after.”

New #Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton was highest drafted @ShrineBowl player since 2012.



Those thinking the Patriots reached may be a bit quicker to the trigger due to New England drafting Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round. That selection was viewed as a reach by just about every major outlet.