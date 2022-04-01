Dodgers Acquire Ex-Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel In Trade With White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The White Sox and Dodgers completed a fascinating trade Friday, with reliever Craig Kimbrel going from Chicago to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

The teams announced the 1-for-1 swap. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is straight up, with no money changing hands. Kimbrel is slated to earn $16 million this season, while Pollock is set to make $10 million in 2022.

Pollock also has a $10 million player option for 2023 that includes a $5 million buyout.

This trade obviously bolsters the Dodgers’ bullpen, which lost closer Kenley Jansen to the Atlanta Braves in free agency. Kimbrel likely will slide into the ninth-inning role vacated by Jansen.

Dodgers bullpen



Craig Kimbrel

Blake Treinen

Daniel Hudson

Brusdar Graterol

Alex Vesia

Justin Bruihl

Victor Gonzalez

Tyler Anderson

David Price



They also expect Dustin May, Danny Duffy, Tommy Kahnle and Phil Bickford back at some point.



The Dodgers' pitching depth is enormous. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2022

The White Sox, meanwhile, add a proven veteran to a talented outfield that already included Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez. Pollock likely will slot into right field, with Robert and Jiménez patrolling center field and left field, respectively.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star and one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history, is coming off a 2021 in which he started strong with the Chicago Cubs before faltering down the stretch with the White Sox following a midseason trade. Overall, the right-hander recorded 24 saves, posted a 2.26 ERA and struck out 15.1 batters per nine innings across 63 appearances (59 2/3 innings).