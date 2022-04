NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead over the Detroit Red Wings in the first period on Tuesday, thanks to center Erik Haula’s top-corner snipe.

The goal was Haula’s 13th of the season, set up by assists from forwards Taylor Hall and Tomas Nosek.

Haula stays red hot. ? pic.twitter.com/xeSLCf1sQV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022

Haula has been hot recently, including a game last week where he scored two goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets.