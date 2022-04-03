Erik Haula Strikes Again In Bruins-Blue Jackets For Winning Goal

Haula was the hero in this one

by

Erik Haula was the hero for the Bruins on Saturday night in Boston.

Haula, who opened the scoring with a first-period goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, came through again with minutes to spare, potting the winning goal with 3:44 left to play to turn a 2-2 tie into a 3-2 Bruins lead.

The center was in the right spot at the right time and managed to tip in a slapshot from Brandon Carlo.

The goal shifted momentum in the direction of Boston and the Bruins carried that into the final minutes, as Jake DeBrusk knocked in an empty-netter to make it a 4-2 Bruins lead with two minutes left to play, then Charlie Coyle got in on the fun with an empty-net point with 5.6 seconds on the clock.

LIfe comes at you fast.

More Bruins:

Nick Foligno Feels ‘Very Fortunate’ After Celebrating 1,000 NHL Games
Boston Bruins center Erik Haula
Previous Article

Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Blue Jackets Late Behind Erik Haula’s Big Night
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort
Next Article

Derek Forbort Apparently Got Stuck In Elevator Before Bruins-Blue Jackets

Picked For You

Related