Erik Haula Strikes Again In Bruins-Blue Jackets For Winning Goal

Erik Haula was the hero for the Bruins on Saturday night in Boston.

Haula, who opened the scoring with a first-period goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, came through again with minutes to spare, potting the winning goal with 3:44 left to play to turn a 2-2 tie into a 3-2 Bruins lead.

The center was in the right spot at the right time and managed to tip in a slapshot from Brandon Carlo.

The goal shifted momentum in the direction of Boston and the Bruins carried that into the final minutes, as Jake DeBrusk knocked in an empty-netter to make it a 4-2 Bruins lead with two minutes left to play, then Charlie Coyle got in on the fun with an empty-net point with 5.6 seconds on the clock.

LIfe comes at you fast.