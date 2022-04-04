ESPN Delivers Bold Red Sox Prediction For 2022 MLB Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is coming off of one hell of a season in each he was named an American League All-Star for the first time in his Major League Baseball career.

ESPN believes the Boston Red Sox third baseman is going to be even better in 2022.

The Worldwide Leader on Monday published a column in which it casts a bold prediction for all 30 teams across the big leagues. For the Red Sox, ESPN projected the 25-year-old Devers to join exclusive company.

“Rafael Devers hits 50 doubles and 40 home runs, becoming just the ninth player to reach those totals in the same season (Albert Pujols and Todd Helton did it twice), and the first since Derrek Lee in 2005,” David Schoenfield wrote.

Those numbers absolutely are attainable for Devers, who nearly reached those benchmarks in two separate seasons. He hit 32 home runs with 54 doubles in 2019 and accounted for 38 longballs with 37 two-baggers last season. Devers played 156 games in each of those seasons, so as long as he stays healthy in the upcoming campaign, he should contend for the 50-40 club.

Devers will try to get off on the right foot Thursday when the Red Sox open their 2022 slate in the Bronx against the rival New York Yankees.