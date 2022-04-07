RFK Racing Has Perfect Response To NASCAR’s Fenway Park ROVAL Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were rained out of their scheduled season opener Thursday, but they still managed to work their way into the social media conversation.

And their teammate down South had the perfect reaction.

With regular-season baseball finally resuming for many teams, the NASCAR parody account @NASCARcasm poked some fun at its own audience by doctoring a photo of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

“Baseball gonna be so much better now that they added the ROVAL,” @NASCARcasm tweeted, with an image that made it appear the infield had been extended to mimic the infield road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The joke was a reference to positive fan reaction on social media regarding to the addition of more road courses — including the so-call Charlotte ROVAL — to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, part of the same ownership group as the Red Sox, couldn’t resist replying.

“Tellin ya, we really should run The Clash at Fenway,” @RFKRacing tweet back. “Home field advantage for us.”