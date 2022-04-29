Five Thoughts On Patriots’ 2022 Draft So Far After First-Round Stunner

NESN Logo Sign In

As New England fans attempt to wrap their heads around their team’s latest first-round pick, here are five assorted thoughts on how the Patriots approached Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and what might lie ahead for them on Days 2 and 3:

1. Cole Strange at No. 29. Cole Strange at No. 29?!

It was easily the most surprising selection of Round 1, and not because Strange doesn’t make sense for New England. He actually looks like a perfect fit: a smart, athletic, tough, aggressive, uber-experienced Senior Bowl standout who was a collegiate captain and started 44 games at Chattanooga, including 42 at left guard, arguably the Patriots’ weakest position entering the draft. There’s a reason we included him in more than one of our Patriots mock drafts, and we weren’t alone in identifying him as a likely Bill Belichick favorite.

But this is about value. Strange was viewed as a third-round prospect by most prominent draft analysts, ranking in the mid-70s on Daniel Jeremiah’s and Dane Brugler’s big boards. The Athletic’s consensus big board had him right in that range, too, modestly ranked at No. 76 overall. The Patriots made their pick during a Rams news conference, Sean McVay and Les Snead both cracked up, with the former saying Los Angeles was evaluating Strange as a potential option at pick No. 104.

Belichick, though, was much higher on the FCS product. After Round 1 wrapped up, he said Strange “wouldn’t have lasted much longer” and that there was a “good chance” the Patriots would have taken him 21st overall if they hadn’t traded down.

2. In addition to being universally viewed as a reach, the Strange pick also was a departure from the Patriots’ usual offensive line strategy.

Since they traded away Logan Mankins before the 2014 season, every one of their regular interior O-line starters has been a mid-to-late-round pick or an undrafted free agent: