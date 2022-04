NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday.

Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.