The Boston Bruins are headed back to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman got the start in net and recorded 23 saves in the 2-1 win over the Penguins. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored in the first period and lifted the B’s to their first win in the last four games.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.