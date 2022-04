NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins ended their regular season at home in style.

Patrice Bergeron scored three times in the Bruins’ 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The 36-year-old also recorded his 400th career goal and Linus Ullmark had his first shutout of the season against his former team.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.