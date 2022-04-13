Four Reasons Why Celtics Won’t Reach 2022 NBA Finals, Despite Late Surge

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA.

They ranked first in defensive rating (106.2) and ninth in offensive rating (113.6) during the regular season, good for a net rating (7.4) that trailed only the Phoenix Suns (7.5), a 64-win juggernaut that finished eight games above the second-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings.

But word to the wise: Don’t fall into the trap.

While the C’s surged in the second half, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround en route to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, there’s still no way Boston will reach the NBA Finals.

Why? Here are four reasons.

1. The tough road

The East is wide open. And the Celtics really didn’t do themselves any favors by playing hard until the end of the regular season and securing the No. 2 seed, as they’ll now face the Nets in the first round after Brooklyn defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Play-In Tournament. The Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (and potentially Ben Simmons?), are not a typical No. 7 seed.

Let’s say the Celtics outlast the star-studded Nets. They next might be tasked with dethroning the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. After that, it could be on to the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat are a problem, evidenced by their No. 1 seed, and the Sixers, spearheaded by Joel Embiid and James Harden, finished with the same record (51-31) as Boston.