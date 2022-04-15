Garrett Whitlock Is Pitching Unicorn For Red Sox Regardless Of Role

NESN Logo Sign In

Right now, the Red Sox don’t have a more intriguing, efficient and potentially valuable pitcher than Garrett Whitlock.

What makes Whitlock’s case even more interesting, of course, is his relatively undefined role and uncertain future as it pertains to his usage.

His future with the Red Sox is well-established, though. He signed a four-year contract extension that will tie him to Boston at least through 2026 with options that could keep his socks red through 2028. That’s great news for the Red Sox, even if his short- and long-term roles aren’t entirely known.

The results have been incredible. Swiping the right-handed pitcher from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft last year might have been Chaim Bloom’s shrewdest move thus far. Basically, since toeing the rubber as a big leaguer, Whitlock has been nearly unhittable.

After a history-making performance Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, Whitlock has now logged 25 scoreless appearances of more than one inning since the start of the 2021 season, a mark that leads the majors. He now has 17 scoreless appearances of two innings or more over that same span, with just one pitcher logging more such appearances.

Whitlock has been able to lower his career ERA to 1.92, a mark that stands out on its own. It becomes even more impressive when you consider just two Red Sox pitchers in the live-ball era have posted a lower ERA through their first 50 career games: Hideki Okajima and Jonathan Papelbon.

And even comparing Whitlock to those two is interesting on its own. Okajima was strictly used out of the bullpen, but he came to the Red Sox with a decade of experience at the highest level in Japan. He basically was established without actually being established once he joined the Red Sox.