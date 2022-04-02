Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth.

One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

For now, Sánchez will not make the roster, as he was sent down to minor league camp on Saturday. Along with the former award winner, pitchers Kaleb Ort, Derek Holland, and outfielder Christin Stewart also were demoted from big-league camp

In 10 spring training games, Sánchez hit .333 with a run batted in and a stole base. He did not get the news he was looking for on Saturday, but could still earn a role down the road.