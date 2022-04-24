Guardians Players Blast Yankees Fans After Trash-Throwing Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees won in exciting fashion Saturday afternoon, but the joy of the walk-off win quickly was wiped away.

A group of New York fans put a stain on the dramatic victory when they acted completely out of line after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off knock. After Torres’ opposite-field single plated Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Bronx Bombers supporters sitting in the right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium started throwing trash in the direction of Cleveland Guardians outfielders.

“You can celebrate your team walking it off all you want, but don’t throw (expletive) on the field,” Oscar Mercado told reporters after the game, per the New York Post.

The ire between Guardians outfielders and Yankees fans ignited earlier in the ninth inning when Kiner-Falefa knotted things up with an RBI double. Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan harshly crashed into the left-field wall as he tried to track down the deep fly and eventually fell to the ground. Guardians center fielder Myles Straw claims the 24-year-old rookie was mocked and the injury was applauded while trainers checked on Kwan.

“(Kwan’s) chin was messed up, his forehead was messed up, just give him a breather,” Straw told reporters. “You can chirp all you want, say whatever you want. But when someone’s hurt, that’s not something to joke about.”

Straw, who said the Yankees have “the worst fan base on the planet,” added: “They can flip me off, they can say stuff about my family. I really don’t care about that. But when someone’s hurt, you don’t prey on that. Just keep your mouth shut and just let them recover.”

The Guardians and the Yankees will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch from the Bronx is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.