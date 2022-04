NESN Logo Sign In

Montreal Canadiens all-time great Guy Lafleur died Friday.

The Boston Bruins will play the Canadiens for the final time this season on Sunday night but the focus will continue to be on Lafleur’s legacy prior to the game.

The Canadiens legend won five Stanley Cups and earned two Hart Trophies in his career before ultimately being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

