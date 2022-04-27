Have Eagles Tipped Hand Regarding Draft Pick They Desire Most?

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Philadelphia Eagles draft a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft for a third consecutive year?

It appears they would like too.

Alabama wideout Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas the Eagles told him the organization would like to draft him. Philadelphia, for reference, drafted fellow Crimson Tide wideout DeVonta Smith No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and TCU receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21 in the 2020 draft.

“They told me they would love to see me alongside DeVonta (Smith),” Williams told reporters, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. “I think that would be an explosive offense and something nobody has seen before.”

Williams’ sentiments come just two days after ESPN’s Todd McShay reported multiple NFL executives indicated the Eagles would prefer to draft Williams at No. 15 overall, too. McShay went on to add that the New Orleans Saints could be Williams’ floor at No. 16 overall.

Philadelphia holds a pair of first-round picks (Nos. 15, 18), but it’s fair to assume, should Williams be the organization’s main focus, they would not get cute and hope he slides three spots lower.

The Eagles, of course, are not the only team that will have their eye on the Crimson Tide pass-catcher. Williams has been linked to the Jets in a number of mock drafts as New York holds the No. 10 overall pick. There’s also an outside chance a receiver-needy team like the Green Bay Packers or Kansas City Chiefs opt to trade up and leap the Eagles.