Here’s How Bruins Can Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Berth Vs. Blues

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins return to action Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues and can officially punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston looks to rebound from an uninspiring 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon and a win not only would get the Black and Gold back in the win column, but it also would help get them one step closer to reaching their ultimate goal.

According to NHL Public Relations, a Bruins win against St. Louis and a New York Islanders loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins would get the B’s into the playoffs. Even if Boston only salvages a point against the Blues, it can clinch a spot with an Islanders loss.

Boston kicks off a three-game homestand Tuesday with a 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN.