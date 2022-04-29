How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots’ Puzzling First-Round Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Why did the New England Patriots draft Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? Because Bill Belichick didn’t believe they could get him later.

That’s the explanation the Patriots head coach gave Thursday night after his team made the most surprising selection of the first round, grabbing an interior offensive lineman from FCS program Chattanooga that most analysts had pegged as a third-rounder.

“Yeah, he wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Belichick said in his virtual draft-night news conference.

At least one other NFL team disagreed. Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead laughed when they saw the Patriots’ selection, with McVay saying Los Angeles saw Strange as a potential option at pick No. 104.

The Patriots drafted Strange, a 2022 Senior Bowl standout who also impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, after trading down from No. 21 overall, adding third- and fourth-round picks from the Kansas City Chiefs in the process. Belichick said there was a “good chance” Strange would have been the pick even if the Patriots had stayed in their original slot.

“If we had stayed at 21, then we would have obviously picked somebody,” he said. “Probably a good chance it would have been him. I don’t know. There were several teams that we talked to prior to when we made the trade. There were some other conversations going on there, but ultimately, that’s the one we chose.

“Glad Cole was there when we picked, and as I said, feel like we made the best decision that we could at 21.”