How Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Felt About Jeremy Swayman’s Return To Net

The Boston Bruins were not able to clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday, losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-2.

Jeremy Swayman was in the net for the first time since April 5 against the Detroit Red Wings, missing two games in that span.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about Swayman’s return from the bench.

“His game was good, the goals, some of them he had no chance,” Cassidy said via a team-provided video.

“I thought Swayman was fine,” Cassidy said. “Again, the (Torey) Krug goal kind of squeezed through him but it’s a slot shot, I mean it’s a good shot. We’ve seen Torey score from there before. Other than that, I didn’t think he had much of a chance on any of the other ones.”

Swayman saved 26 shots on 30 attempts in the loss, good for an .867 save percentage.