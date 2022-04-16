How Bruins Can Clinch Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth Saturday Vs. Penguins

They say the third time’s a charm, right?

The Bruins have been unsuccessful in clinching a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth their last two games, but Boston will see if it can punch its ticket to the postseason Saturday afternoon.

The B’s welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden for a matinee matchup and need only one point to earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They could have clinched Friday on their day off had the Montreal Canadiens defeated the New York Islanders, but they fell 3-0.

The Bruins are in a bit of a slump and look to snap their three-game losing streak while being without some of their key players.

Will Saturday be the day they’ll officially know they’re heading to the playoffs? We’ll soon find out. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

