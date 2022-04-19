How Buccaneers GM Responded To Question About Tom Brady’s Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been at the center of NFL rumors all offseason. His ability to keep fans on alert at all times is well documented.

One of the more tantalizing rumors involved Brady using retirement as a ploy to force his way out of Tampa Bay, then join the Miami Dolphins as a minority stake owner and starting quarterback.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Tuesday was asked about the Dolphins report and whether the Tampa Bay organization has proposed a similar plan to Brady.

“No, we haven’t had those discussions. Only discussions that we’ve had with Tom is when he came back and we’re excited about this year and to get going,” Licht told reporters at a press conference, as transcribed by ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper.

Brady has not commented on his future beyond the 2022 season, either, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the current league year.