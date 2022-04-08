How Cardinals Fans Welcomed Back Albert Pujols To St. Louis

NESN Logo Sign In

Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals reunited earlier this offseason to likely create a storybook ending for the 42-year-old slugger.

Pujols built the majority of his Hall of Fame case during his 11-year tenure with the Cardinals spanning from 2001-2011.

Pujols’ first game back with the Cardinals came on Opening Day on Friday, and the fans of St. Louis showed their appreciation with a standing ovation for the three-time MVP (all of which were with the Cardinals).

In 1,705 games Pujols batted a ridiculous .328 with 455 doubles, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBIs and maintained a 1.037 OPS. Few players in MLB history have put up comparable numbers in their prime.