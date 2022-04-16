How Jackie Bradley Jr. Felt About Crowd Support In Fenway Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. received quite the welcome from the Fenway Faithful as the Red Sox outfielder took the field in Boston for the first time since re-joining the team in the offseason.

Speaking to reporters after the Red Sox’s 8-4 home-opening loss to the Minnesota Twins, he revealed he loved every second of it.

“It was special,” Bradley said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m thankful for all of the cheers. It’s good to be back.”

Bradley returned to Boston in an overnight trade right before the Major League Baseball lockout, with Hunter Renfroe sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange. The 2016 All-Star was, who spent his first eight MLB seasons in Boston, was part of a fan-favorite Red Sox outfield alongside Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi as Boston surged to a 2018 World Series title. He won a Gold Glove Award that season.

The 31-year-old was one of the more productive Red Sox hitters in Friday’s loss, going 2-for-3 with one run.