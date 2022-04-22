How Kevin Durant Helped Facilitate Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Team-Up In Tampa

NESN Logo Sign In

Four years after Tom Brady was involved in an unsuccessful attempt to recruit Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics, an assist from Durant helped reunite Brady with his legendary tight end.

In the finale of Brady’s ESPN+ docuseries “Man in the Arena,” which premieres April 26, the quarterback explains how a throwing session with Gronkowski in Brooklyn after the 2019 season, facilitated by Durant, helped inspire Gronk to come out of retirement weeks later and team up with Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski: “I was getting into other things, other ventures. I hadn’t seen Tom in probably, like, eight months or so because he had the season. We met up in New York City.”

Brady: “I spoke with a friend of mine, Kevin Durant, who played for the Nets, and said, ‘Hey, I’m in New York. Is there a facility I could use?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let me get it hooked up for you.’ So I drove over to Brooklyn, and Gronk was in town, and I said, ‘Hey, man, let’s get together and throw.’ “

Gronkowski: “I don’t even have to touch a football for seven months. I can just go out there and run stuff. It’s programmed in my body now.”

Brady: “And he looked like Gronk. And I think both of our juices got flowing a little bit. We realized that we have a chemistry that you can’t replicate.”

Gronkowski: “I was like, ‘Yo, if you go to a team and I like the team, like the situation, I’ve got no problem coming out of retirement.’ Switch it up, see what it’s like somewhere else.”