How Legendary Ex-Patriots Coach Views Cole Strange As Top Draft Pick

The longtime guru of the Patriots offensive line trusts the process that netted Cole Strange.

Former Patriots offensive-line coach Dante Scarnecchia endorsed Strange as first-round-draft-pick worthy Friday in an interview with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. The Patriots shocked the NFL community Thursday night when they chose Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with many greeting New England’s selection with howls of derision and outrage.

However, Scarnecchia believes the Patriots did well to meet a glaring need for ready-made O-linemen.

“The thing about him as for any offensive lineman other than tackle, is that it’s not a sexy pick, but it’s one I’m sure they felt they really needed or they wouldn’t have done what they did,” Scarnecchia told Guregian. “I’m sure they felt like they had a hole, they had to fill it, and this is the guy that was best suited to fill it.

“I’ve never seen the guy play, I don’t know anything about him, but they obviously like him enough to do what they did to get him. Now they got nine more picks to hopefully give them the help that they need.”

Bill Belichick believes Strange will fit into the team well and praised the Chattanooga product’s mix of athleticism and aggression.

Although Scarnecchia, who retired in January 2020 after 34 years as a Patriots assistant, now watches the draft process from afar. Nevertheless the scouting reports on Strange suggest he’d fit the criteria Scarnecchia uses to judge whether an offensive lineman would succeed in the NFL.