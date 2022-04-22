How Likely It Is Kyler Murray Will Be Traded According To Cardinals GM

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like quarterback Kyler Murray won’t be packing his bags anytime soon and will be staying put with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters on Thursday that there is “zero chance” the team is trading their franchise signal caller, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Murray, the 2019 No. 1 pick who is coming up on his fourth season in the NFL, wants a contract extension to secure his long-term future but the Cardinals aren’t ready to give him what he wants as of yet.

“The way we have approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of refocus,” Keim said, per ESPN. “That’s sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It’s no different for us.

“Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback.”

Unlike other high-profiled NFL players who are looking to leave their current teams, Murray sees Arizona being his home for the foreseeable future. Murray even took to Twitter on Thursday to express his intent on staying with the Cardinals.

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” Murray tweeted.