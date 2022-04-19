How NFL Teams Have Reacted To Trade Offers For Fourth-Year Wideouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the San Francisco 49ers actually trade Deebo Samuel, one of the premier offensive weapons in the NFL?

Could A.J. Brown really play for someone other than the Tennessee Titans next season?

Are the Seattle Seahawks going to opt not to pay D.K. Matcalf?

Do the Washington Commanders want to move on from Terry McLaurin?

It seems like each of those four names have been rumored in trade speculation during recent weeks, and it’s because of one commonality: It’s about time to pay them.

Each of those 2019 selections enter the final year of the rookie contracts and now reportedly are willing to sit out of offseason programs as they await their second deal. It’s caused speculation that their respective teams could send them elsewhere rather than paying money for a high-end receiver, especially after the offseason explosion led by Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and even Christian Kirk.

The Athletic’s Jeff How published an extensive story Tuesday about how the booming receiver market could impact a team’s roster-building, and during the lengthy piece with insight from NFL executives and coaches, shared one noteworthy nugget about a potential trade of those players.