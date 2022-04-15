How Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Could Benefit From Second ACL Tear

NESN Logo Sign In

Most viewed Odell Beckham Jr.’s knee injury during Super Bowl LVI as a disastrous situation, and understandably so.

Beckham appeared to be bound for a monster game against the Cincinnati Bengals before he went down with a torn ACL. A stellar performance on football’s biggest stage potentially could have done wonders for the 29-year-old Beckham, who was bound for free agency following the final game of the 2021 NFL season.

But as Ian Rapoport revealed during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” tearing his ACL for the second time in 15 months might have been a blessing in disguise for the star wide receiver.

That’s because the surgery Beckham underwent to repair his first ACL didn’t go “as well as anyone would’ve hoped,” per Rapoport. The second procedure allowed the Los Angeles Rams’ team doctor to fix past mistakes.

“The team doctor … corrected a previous surgery from a couple of years ago,” Rapoport told McAfee, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “The knee was a concern because it was not 100% healthy and I don’t believe they (Rams) would’ve given him a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling.”

According to Rapoport, Beckham’s latest surgery went “really well,” to the point it might end up extending the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s career.

Time will tell how Beckham’s knee responds on the football field. OBJ’s next team also remains to be seen, but at least one sportsbook likes the New England Patriots’ chances of signing the veteran wideout.