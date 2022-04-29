Here’s How Patriots’ Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Spent This Year’s NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

A year ago, Mac Jones and Christian Barmore anxiously waited to learn where they would call home in 2021. This year, the two Patriots are decidedly more relaxed.

Jones wound up going to New England at No. 15 overall, whereas Barmore heard his name called during Round 2 after the Patriots traded up for the 38th overall pick. Both players went on to enjoy promising rookie campaigns.

Roughly an hour into the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones used his Instagram story to show how he and Barmore were spending their time.

Take a look:

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone capable of complaining about backyard hibachi.

Over the next few days, Jones and Barmore will learn which rookies will wear Patriots jerseys in 2022. New England owns nine picks in the NFL draft, including the 21st overall selection.