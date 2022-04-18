How Red Sox’s Trevor Story Felt About Fenway Park’s Energetic Crowd

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman had plenty of praise for his new home following the team’s 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Easter Sunday.

Story is in the midst of his first homestand at Fenway Park, and the fans certainly made a good first impression.

“It’s everything and more,” Story told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s been great. The energy, the atmosphere, it’s everything I thought it was.”

It’s good to see the slugger enjoying Fenway, seeing as he will be calling it home for quite some time.

Story went 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs in Sunday’s winning effort against the Twins. He’s had a complicated path since signing with Boston but appears to be putting it all together as of late.

The Red Sox will complete their four-game set over the Twins on Marathon Monday. First pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. ET and you can watch it on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 10 a.m.