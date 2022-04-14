How Trevor Story Feels Ahead Of Fenway Park Debut With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story recovered from his bout with food poisoning in time to join the Red Sox for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers, but it seems like the newcomer would have found a way to be ready for Friday’s home opener regardless.

Story, who signed with Boston as a free agent last month, said he has been looking forward to making his debut at Fenway Park since he joined the club.

“I can’t wait,” he said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. “That’s what me and my wife have been talking about it, really all my family. We can’t wait to get there and play in front of Red Sox nation and see Fenway in person on the home side.”

The longtime Colorado Rockies shortstop, who is playing second base with Boston, missed three games with his stomach illness but bounced back in a big way Wednesday. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI en route to Boston’s 9-7 victory.

The Red Sox christen Fenway Park for the 2022 season when they welcome the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET.