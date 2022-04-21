How Trevor Story Might Impact Red Sox Lineup From Leadoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Trevor Story add some dynamism to the top of the Red Sox lineup?

Boston manager Alex Cora explained to reporters Thursday he moved the second baseman to the leadoff spot to see if he’ll make such an impact. Story batted first Thursday at Fenway Park in the final game of the Red Sox’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Cora will use the matchup to test whether the newcomer’s presence in that spot provides a jolt to Boston’s lineup.

“One thing we haven’t done is put pressure on the opposition,” Cora said at a pregame press conference, per MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. ” … Just to be a little bit more dynamic, we’ll think about it. If we have to readjust, we’ll do it.”

The Red Sox entered Thursday having scored three runs or fewer in each of their last three games.

Story joined Boston last month, and Thursday marked his first time batting leadoff in his Red Sox career.

Kiké Hernández batted leadoff in the Red Sox’s first 12 games of the 2022 season, but he began Thursday’s contest on the bench. Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced him in center field and batted sixth.

