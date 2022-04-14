How Trevor Story Reacted To Performance In Return To Red Sox Lineup

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story provided a pleasant surprise in Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers as the recently-acquired infielder wasn’t expected to play, given an extended sickness.
Story, however, approached Alex Cora prior to the game and the Red Sox manager gave him the go-ahead after missing each of the last three. Story then proceeded to put together his best game of the young season while going 2-for-5 at the plate with one RBI in an eventual 9-7 victory.
Story, who entered the contest 1-for-8 at the plate in two games, was excited to put together a good outing.
“It was good,” he told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Got a couple hits and made some good swings, I felt like. Still getting there. It’s always good to help the team win and at the end of the day that’s what we did.”
Story’s first RBI of the season capped off a six-run fourth inning, a key cause in the Red Sox avoiding a series sweep.
Story offered a little bit more insight into the food poisoning that kept him sidelined for the series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday and both Monday and Tuesday in Detroit.
“The last three days, I was pretty drained energy-wise,” Story said. “Not feeling really good at all. Today I felt good enough to play and thought we’d test it out.”
The Red Sox now have concluded their six-game road trip to start the campaign and will head back to Boston to open Fenway Park on Friday. Story, who shared his excitement for getting to play in front of the fans in Boston for the first time, is hoping to continue moving forward as he gains comfortability with his new club.
“Just feeling good and feeling healthy and getting in the routine of it all without anything crazy happening will be nice,” Story said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on NESN, including two full hours of pregame coverage from Fenway Park.