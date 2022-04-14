How Trevor Story Reacted To Performance In Return To Red Sox Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story provided a pleasant surprise in Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers as the recently-acquired infielder wasn’t expected to play, given an extended sickness.

Story, however, approached Alex Cora prior to the game and the Red Sox manager gave him the go-ahead after missing each of the last three. Story then proceeded to put together his best game of the young season while going 2-for-5 at the plate with one RBI in an eventual 9-7 victory.

Story, who entered the contest 1-for-8 at the plate in two games, was excited to put together a good outing.

“It was good,” he told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Got a couple hits and made some good swings, I felt like. Still getting there. It’s always good to help the team win and at the end of the day that’s what we did.”

Story’s first RBI of the season capped off a six-run fourth inning, a key cause in the Red Sox avoiding a series sweep.

Story offered a little bit more insight into the food poisoning that kept him sidelined for the series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday and both Monday and Tuesday in Detroit.

“The last three days, I was pretty drained energy-wise,” Story said. “Not feeling really good at all. Today I felt good enough to play and thought we’d test it out.”