How Trevor Story Ruined Kevin Gausman’s Bid At 2022 MLB History

Gausman was nearing a season-first for the league

by

Kevin Gausman nearly cemented his name into 2022 Major League Baseball history, but Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story got in the way.

By the time the ninth inning of Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game got going, no starting pitcher in MLB had managed to record an out in the ninth inning of a game. That looked as though it would change Thursday at Fenway Park, as Gausman — who had a terrific outing for Toronto — stepped back out for the final inning.

But he couldn’t record an out, since Story singled off him — prompting Gausman’s exit from the game. He lasted eight innings, scattering seven hits and allowing just one run while fanning eight.

The Red Sox nearly completed a comeback but ultimately fell to Toronto, 3-2.

